Make every photo and video a work of art

Screenshots of Composition Cam
Find the perfect shot with Composition Cam.
+ For symmetry, shape and perspective.
+ How it works: Choose an overlay. Take a photo or video.
Overlays:
+ QUADRANT. For perfect symmetry or striking asymmetry.
+ THIRDS. A standard in every camera.
+ ZONES. Negative space and balance.
+ GALAXY. Show off your latest dish or anything else round.
+ STAR. Change your perspective.
+ SQUARES. Products, prints, paintings and more.
+ COMPASS. Find a direction.
+ DIAMOND. Power. Nobility.
+ HARMONY. Focus on one thing or a group of things.
Features:
+ Photo and video capture.
+ Share to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.
+ No ads. No logins. No in-app purchases.