Make every photo and video a work of art

Find the perfect shot with Composition Cam.

+ For symmetry, shape and perspective.

+ How it works: Choose an overlay. Take a photo or video.



Overlays:

+ QUADRANT. For perfect symmetry or striking asymmetry.

+ THIRDS. A standard in every camera.

+ ZONES. Negative space and balance.

+ GALAXY. Show off your latest dish or anything else round.

+ STAR. Change your perspective.

+ SQUARES. Products, prints, paintings and more.

+ COMPASS. Find a direction.

+ DIAMOND. Power. Nobility.

+ HARMONY. Focus on one thing or a group of things.



Features:

+ Photo and video capture.

+ Share to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.

+ No ads. No logins. No in-app purchases.